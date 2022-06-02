PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by intimate partners in the U.S. That’s equivalent to more than ten million men and women a year, according to the National Statistics Domestic Violence fact sheet.

With the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case ending in a win for Depp, and a $13 million loss for Heard, WMBD wondered if people would feel less likely to speak up about their own domestic violence situations.

“I think it’s actually going to scare more people away from reporting because if you don’t believe the celebrity, well-respected woman, and people actually rejoiced in her downfall, and for me, that was kind of disheartening to watch as a woman,” said Kshe Bernard, outreach supervisor at Jolt Harm Reduction.

Bernard said those who are a victim shouldn’t let this prevent them from telling somebody about their situation.

“There is somebody somewhere that’s going to believe you, so don’t be afraid to reach out. If somebody doesn’t believe you at first, keep going until you find someone because there are allies in the community that care deeply,” said Bernard.

There are many resources available in Central Illinois, including the Center for Prevention of Abuse and Jolt Harm Reduction, said Bernard.

Bernard said, “It is scary to leave, but it is scary to stay. Find your allies, have a safety plan, and just know that there is life on the other side.”

Jolt Harm Reduction is holding a walk on Saturday, June 4, to spread awareness about sexual assault and rape. Bernard said she wants politicians and law enforcement to take abuse more seriously.