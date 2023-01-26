PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The last Rivermen game of the season is April 8, according to the online schedule. That means the Rivermen’s lease with the Peoria Civic Center will be ending in just a few months.

With a game set to happen at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, March 4, it leaves fans wondering if they plan on staying in Peoria.

The team’s director of communications and broadcasting said, currently, there are no plans in the works to move the Rivermen.

“There is no plan as of right now to move the team, whether it be to Grossinger Motors Arena or anywhere else. Right now, quite frankly, we are focused on what we can control, which is putting out a top-quality hockey product on the ice and making a run at repeating as President’s Cup champions,” said Jason Ruff, director of communications and broadcasting.

There is a Peoria Civic Center Authority meeting on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. WMBD will be there to see if there are any updates on the Rivermen’s future.