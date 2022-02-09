Here’s how to make Kurt Pegler’s Rainbow Vegetable Soup



What You Need:



2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

Sea salt and fresh black pepper

1 medium carrot, diced

1 small sweet potato, diced

¼ cup dry white wine, i.e., pinot grigio

1 14.5-ounce can diced fire roasted tomatoes

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 teaspoons dried oregano, or 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme or rosemary

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, more to taste

4 cups vegetable broth

2 bay leaves

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

1 cup chopped green beans

1 zucchini, diced

1 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1½ cups chopped kale



What You Do:



1. Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat.

2. Add the onion, ½ teaspoon salt, and several grinds of pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes. Add the carrot and sweet potato, stir and cook 2 more minutes.

3. Add the wine and cook for about 30 seconds to reduce by half, then add the canned tomatoes, garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes.

4. Stir in the broth and bay leaves. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for 20 minutes.

5. Stir in the cherry tomatoes, green beans, zucchini, chickpeas, and cover and cook 10 to 15 more minutes, until the green beans are tender.

6. Stir in the vinegar, kale, an additional ½ teaspoon salt (or to taste), and more pepper