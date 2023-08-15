PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Area law enforcement officers are joining with the Illinois State Police to remind people that it’s against the law to drive impaired.

As part of the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, departments are sending out notices that they will step up their efforts regarding enforcement of the state’s DUI laws.

The high-visibility campaign runs from Aug. 18 through the early-morning hours of Sept. 5. During this period, motorists can expect to see roadside safety checks, more officers on the road and increased messaging about the dangers of impaired driving.

“Our first priority is to keep people safe, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home if they’ll be drinking or using another impairing substance,” said LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss. “Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and motorists: Help us protect the community and put an end to the dangers of impaired driving.”

Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith said his deputies will also step up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are at their lowest. Speeders and distracted drivers should also be aware, he added.

The campaign includes nearly every law enforcement agency in the area including East Peoria and the Illinois State Police.