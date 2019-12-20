Area man sentenced to 80 years for murder

PEORIA, Ill. — The man who killed 20-year-old Terence Stone in 2018 will spend the next 80 years in prison.

Last July, 19-year-old Jamie Weyrick shot Stone several times on Nebraska Avenue in Peoria. In November of this year, he was found guilty of murder and was facing at least 45 years.

Friday, a Peoria County judge handed Weyrick an 80-year prison sentence, without the possibility of parole.

Stone was found shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Weyrick was charged with murder in the case, and 21-year-old Ty Pullen is also facing murder and weapon charges.