Area shooting cancels one night of show at Corn Stock Theatre

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Live theatre came to a halt last Friday when the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department announced a safety risk in the area.

COVID-19 pushed live theatre back in 2020, and last week, an officer-involved shooting canceled the production.

Friday night, police officers on the scene said a man shot at a deputy, who then returned fire on the suspect.

After the suspect fled the scene, Corn Stock Theatre knew they had to cancel the show for safety reasons.

A coordinator at the theatre said it was a scary situation, but she’s glad it was taken care of.

Grants and Fundraising Coordinator Maggie Sloter said, “More than anything, it was disappointing that we had to cancel after having not been able to do live shows for over a year, but thankfully the show does go on. And we still have two more weeks full of the run.”

The Corn Stock Theatre is performing the complete works of William Shakespeare from July 29 to Aug 15. Tickets are $14 for students and $17 for adults.