PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A stabbing Monday afternoon in South Peoria occurred after two men got into a verbal dispute.

That’s the gist of a report filed at the Peoria Police Department which states the 37-year-old victim had been on the front porch of a house in the 900 block of South Blaine Street. That’s near the intersection of West Ann Street.

He and the assailant, a man who was believed to be in his 60s, were talking out front and the assailant “got upset with something” the victim said. The victim told police he “made a move like he was going to go after the other man and that person then pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed him, according to the report.

The victim had two stab wounds to his upper right side on his back and one on his left side. He was rushed by paramedics to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center where he underwent treatment.

No arrests were made as of Tuesday.