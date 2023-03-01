MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is dead after a deadly crash on I-55 in McLean County early Tuesday.

According to an Illinois State Police (ISP) press release, a 25-year-old Arizona man died after crashing into a semi-truck.

The preliminary investigation shows that the semi pulled over to the shoulder of I-55 to check if it had a Faulty headlight. The semi-driver, 39-year-old Issa Y. Mohomed, pulled back onto I-55 without gaining speed on the shoulder.

The Arizona man who was traveling in the same direction drove into the rear of the semi. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The two occupants of the semi were both uninjured.

Mohomed was charged with violating minimum speed regulations, failure to yield to merging traffic, and improper lane usage.

This story will b updated.