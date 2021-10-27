Armed robbery affected Club Car Wash on Sterling Avenue on Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Club Car Wash at 3203 N. Sterling Ave. was robbed at 8:19 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

Information from the Peoria Police Department showed two male suspects entered the office area of the car wash and demanded money. One suspect was believed to be armed at the time of the incident.

The two suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, but no injuries have been reported.

Suspect #1 is a black male wearing a white hoodie, red underwear, and blue jeans. Suspect #2 is also a black male wearing a black hoodie with the word “hustler” written on the bottom in white letters, black pants, and white glasses.





Peoria Police are requesting help with identifying the two suspects involved. Those who have information or camera footage can call Detective Jason Leigh at (309) 494-8392 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.