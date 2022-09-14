BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police are searching for a man who robbed Hardee’s on Adams St on Wednesday morning.

Bartonville Police Chief Tony Segree said they were called to Hardee’s for an armed robbery at 5:40 a.m.

The armed robber, suspected to be a young Black man, took more than $1,000. He was last seen running away westbound from Hardee’s.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s K9 unit and Illinois State Police crime scene unit also responded.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bartonville Police at 309-697-2323.