Armed robbery suspect that was unconscious at police station pronounced dead

PEORIA, Ill. — The man who was placed in the custody of the Peoria Police Department Monday, after being evaluated after an armed robbery incident, was pronounced dead.

Tuesday morning, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as 33-year-old David S. Smith. Autopsy findings show Smith likely had a heart arrhythmia, related to a pre-existing heart condition.

Most likely, Harwood said, Smith was unaware that he had a heart condition that was of any concern. Preliminary findings also show he suffered no contributing blunt force injuries or trauma.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to Johnson Mini Mart, located at 907 W. Johnson for reports of a man wielding a gun inside a store.

According to an employee, the male suspect, Smith, was wearing a hood and mask when he entered the store. The employee said the gunman held a gun to his head and demanded money. The victim told police he heard a click and believed the suspect pulled the trigger of the gun, trying to kill him. The victim was able to get away from Smith unharmed, but he fled the scene.

Soon after the incident, officers were able to locate Smith. He was found lying in the yard in the 300 block of S. Saratoga by officers when he was arrested. The suspect was evaluated by AMT paramedics on scene, who released Smith to the police for an interview regarding this case.

When the suspect was taken to the police station, he was found unconscious. Officers immediately performed CPR and requested AMT. He was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced deceased at 4:52 p.m.

The case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.