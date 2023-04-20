PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A man was arrested Thursday for an April 10 armed robbery that occurred April 10 near Bradley University.

According to a Peoria police press release, 29-year-old Keith Clark was located in the 800 block of West Spring Hollow Lane and was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Peoria County Jail on the charge of armed robbery. It is possible he could appear Friday in court to be formally charged.

Peoria police had been dispatched to a business in the 900 block of North Bourland Avenue on a report of an armed robbery. The victim at the business told police the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.