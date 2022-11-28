“Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given,” police said. (Getty Images)

UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.

BPD also advises to avoid posting information to social media that may negatively affect the incident or those involved.

This story will be updated when it is safe to return to the area.