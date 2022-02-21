UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) — Normal Police have taken one man into custody after an incident near Veteran’s Parkway and College Avenue Monday.

According to a Facebook update, the man was taken into custody unharmed.

Veteran’s Parkway has been reopened.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are dealing with an armed subject near Veteran’s Parkway and College Avenue Monday.

In a post on Facebook, police asked the public to stay away from the area.

Neighbors who live in that area are being asked to lock all business doors and stay inside.

Police have blocked all traffic in the area. Veteran’s Parkway at College Avenue is shut down. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.

