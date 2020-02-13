Armed suspect robs Oliver’s in Peoria Heights

Breaking News
Local News

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Heights Police Department is looking for a suspect regarding a Wednesday evening armed robbery at Oliver’s in the Heights.

The PHPD responded to the restaurant at approximately 11:19 p.m. regarding the armed robbery. An employee told police a white man entered the front door holding a black gun and demanded money. The employee gave the man money from a cash register and the suspect fled on foot, running westbound.

Police said a K-9 officer responded to the scene in an attempt to track the suspect, and the track was followed between the businesses on Samuel to the Pearl Companies parking lot, where it ended at the corner of the alley and Atlantic Ave.

No injuries were reported.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Peoria Heights Police at (309) 688-3461.

