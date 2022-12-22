PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public works Deputy Director Sie Maroon released an update Thursday morning.

Up to now, the City of Peoria snow fighters have applied a liquid brine application over the past two days on all of the primary emergency snow routes. We are currently on standby mode until the precipitation starts to arrive. We have begun the 12-hour around-the-clock operations at 7 am this morning. We will have trucks on the street in advance of the storm arriving. We are anticipating starting out spreading rock salt and the brine solution combination in hopes of eliminating as much precipitation bonding to the pavement on the front end of the storm. From there, we will monitor any other conditions coming our way and respond to the storm as needed. We will go into plow mode as soon as necessary. We are anticipating a lot of blowing and drifting snow in the open areas of the city. We will have a drift truck addressing those locations throughout the storm. We will make any other adjustments as necessary as we move forward throughout the day and into the evening hours. Go slow, drive with caution and have a safe day.

Peoria Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon