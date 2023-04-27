PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A July 10 trial date was set for a Peoria man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her Dunlap-area apartment.

Walter J. Artis, 26, of Peoria, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on Thursday charged with first-degree murder and single counts of home invasion and aggravated battery in connection with the April 14 death of 22-year-old Alexis Boland.

WMBD reached out Thursday afternoon, but his attorney Chandra Justice declined to comment.

Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Brighton Woods apartments in Dunlap at approximately 9:19 a.m. April 14 where they found Boland who had been shot.

Prosecutors allege Artis forced his way into Boland’s Dunlap apartment, pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at her, striking her in the head and torso. Artis then fled in his vehicle only to be caught later that day near a gas station in Morton.

A gun was found in his possession, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, which also said Boland and Artis had children together.