Arrest made after Bloomington hit-and-run accident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington woman is jailed on several charges after a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

Bloomington Police, in a news release, say Destiney Bates, 27, was charged with Failure to Obey Stop Sign, Operating an Uninsured Vehicle, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Report an Accident, Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked Registration, Driving/Never Issued License, Driving Under the Influence, and Resiting/Obstructing a Peace Officer. Bond information was not available.

The accident occurred Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Madison St. and Oakland Avenue. Police said a blue vehicle driving north on Madison Street, collided with a black vehicle was driving west on Oakland Ave. The blue vehicle was overturned as a result of the crash, and police say its driver fled on foot and was found walking out of a nearby apartment. The driver of the black vehicle, a 22-year-old Normal woman, was found still in her vehicle, and had non-life-threatening injuries. Police said she was treated at Advocate BroMenn Hospital. Neither vehicle had passengers.

Bates was taken to the McLean County Jail after being treated at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. The Police news release indicated Bates’ blood alcohol level was higher than .08 at the time of the crash.