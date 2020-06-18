Arrest made after shots fired outside Farmington Rd. liquor store

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was jailed Thursday after authorities say he was caught on video firing shots outside a liquor store.

The Peoria County Sheriff said Omar Blakes, 38, is charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of a Firearm Without a Valid FOID Card.

According to a criminal report, deputies responded to Farmington Rd. Liquors around 2 a.m. Thursday on a report of a possible gunshot victim. Security camera video from the store showed a man later identified as Blakes getting out of the vehicle, firing several shots in the direction of another vehicle with a silver handgun, and fleeing the scene. Several spent shell casings were found at the scene.

The report said Peoria Police later pulled Blakes’ vehicle over at Park and Farmington Roads, and he was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

