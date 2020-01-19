Arrest made for armed robbery near Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. — A 16-year old is in custody in connection to an armed robbery of a Bradley student Thursday night.

Peoria Police say the boy was arrested Saturday for his role in the incident a few blocks from campus at Duryea and Fredonia. He and another suspect allegedly got in the victim’s occupied vehicle and rummaged through its contents before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported.

The investigation led police to the 16-year old who they took into custody without incident. He was arrested for armed robbery.

Peoria Police and Bradley Police continue to investigate this armed robbery and other recent similar incidents. Bradley Police say they plan to continue having extra officers on duty.