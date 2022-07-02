PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One arrest has been made in relation to an early morning homicide near Sterling Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Saturday.

According to a Peoria police press release, police were dispatched at approximately 4:19 a.m. They located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified 24-year-old Kaitlyn S. Taylor as a suspect. Taylor was later arrested for First-degree murder and has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Operations, and Crime Scene Unit responded to this incident.

This is Peoria’s 11th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.