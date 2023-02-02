BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday.

According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Bones was identified as a suspect in the death of 29-year-old Timothy Q. Manns, who was shot to death inside an apartment near Jefferson and Evans Streets in Bloomington on Jan. 24, 2022.

Bones was arrested in a retail store in Peoria by the U.S. Marshals Service, Great Lakes Regional Task Force for his arrest warrant stemming from this homicide.

“Through tireless teamwork and collaboration with the community, we will continue our focus on the resolution and reduction of violent crime in our neighborhoods. The Bloomington Police Department will continue our focus on reducing crime and the fear of crime in our city, as well as seeking justice for the victims and their families,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington Stated.

Bones bond has been set at $2 million.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Bloomington police at 309-434-2548.