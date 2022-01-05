Arrest made in deadly Jan. 1 hit-and-run

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in relation to the death of 40-year-old Caleb Russell Charlson Wednesday.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, detectives identified 46-year-old Daniel Dotzert as a suspect.

Wednesday, Jan. 5, detectives followed up on a tip from Crimestoppers and located Dotzert and the suspect vehicle at his address in Hanna City. Dotzert was taken into custody without incident.

Dotzert was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury and has been booked into the Peoria County Jail.

The post stated that the incident remains under investigation, and more charges could be filed by the Peoria County States Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s office stated that it would like to thank all the tips that led to this arrest.