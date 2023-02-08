DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD)– A suspect in a West Peoria homicide was arrested on Wednesday.

According to a Peoria County press release, 22-year-old Lamentae Turner was arrested at a Decatur residence and charged with first-degree murder and an IDOC warrant.

Peoria County Detectives are still investigating the homicide due to other suspects’ involvement.

The victim, Stashaun Wheeler, was an adult male found deceased in Casey’s parking lot near Farmington Rd on January 22. Preliminary information showed two suspects approaching the victim in the parking lot before the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.