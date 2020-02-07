14-year-old arrested in Groundhog Day shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 14-year-old suspect was arrested in relation to a shooting inside of the Johnson Mini Mart in Peoria on Friday.

The Peoria Police Department said the shooting took place at 10:09 p.m. Feb. 2. The victim was an adult male who was shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The PPD arrested the 14-year-old suspect for aggravated battery with a firearm and mob action with injury. The suspect was then transported to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police will not be releasing any additional information on the suspect.