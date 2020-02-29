Police arrest two teens in Huck’s Food and Fuel robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teens were arrested Wednesday in connection to a robbery at Huck’s gas station.

Jayshin D. Shelton, 19.

Chloe D. Reeves, 18.

Peoria Police said Chloe Reeves, 18, and Jayshin Shelton, 19, are accused of robbing a male victim in the Huck’s parking lot on Allen Road. According to a report, the male got in the car with Reeves and several unknown males came and got into the vehicle.

The victim was restrained and robbed of his phone, wallet, and watch. Police said the robbers also forced the victim to unlock his car so they could search his vehicle.

Police said the victim and Reeves knew each other from a social media app called Snapchat.

The victim sustained minor injuries but declined to seek medical attention.

Both Reeves and Shelton fled the scene prior to police arrival. Reeves was found Wednesday in the 800 block of S Griswold and Shelton was found Thursday in the 1200 block of E. Virginia. Police said Shelton led a short foot chase before being taken into custody.

Police said they found a handgun in the area they arrested Shelton in.

Reeves is booked in the Peoria County Jail for robbery and Shelton was arrested for robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting/obstructing an officer.

Police said Shelton is also accused of stealing wallets at Landmark Health Club and for burglarizing unlocked cars.