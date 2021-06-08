Arrest made in March Murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made an arrest in relation to a March Murder case Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police Public information Officer Amy Dotson, 28-year-old Allen K. Schimmelpfenning was arrested for the murder of 32-year-old Gabriel K. Cook.

Cook was reported missing on March 9, 2021. The Peoria County Sheriff’s office found a vehicle on fire on Kickapoo Creek Road on March 8, 2021, that was believed to been taken by Cook from his family without permission.

Peoria County Sheriff detectives also located a crime scene on March 25 that indicated that a violent crime had been committed against cook, the discovery led Peoria Police and Sheriff detectives to investigate the disappearance as a homicide.

During the course of the investigation, Schimmelpfenning was identified as a suspect and taken in for questioning. Schimmelpfenning was arrested for First Degree Murder, Concealment of a Homicidal Death, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Schimmelpfennig is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Hulse with the Peoria Police

Department Criminal Investigations Division at (309) 494-8391 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.