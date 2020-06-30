Arrest made in May hit-and-run

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police said they made an arrest in a May hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a Peoria man.

According to a news release, Damon J. M. Burns, 31, was arrested Monday, June 29, and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Injury/Death and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

The accident occurred May 25 in the 2300 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Police said at the time that a pedestrian — later identified as John B. Harvey, 58, of Peoria — was down in a driveway. Harvey was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Tuesday that based on evidence collected at the scene, a mid-2000’s Chevy Trailblazer was determined to have caused the accident. A silver Trailblazer was discovered three days later in the 1100 block of North Underhill, police said, and it had “damage consistent with the evidence collected from the hit and run.”

The news release said that Burns was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

