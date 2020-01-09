Arrest made in New Years Eve homicide case

BLOOMINGTON, Ill..– An arrest has been made in relation to a homicide that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

The Normal Police Department and the U.S. marshall’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Dewon I.C. Griffin, 19, on first-degree murder charges. He is accused of killing 17-year-old Tariq L. Houston.

Normal police officers located Houston lying in the parking lot, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in the 1700 block of Putnam. Houston was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Griffin was taken into custody at the residence in the 400 block W. Chestnut.

