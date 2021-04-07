Arrest Made in North St. Shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested a woman in relation to the shooting that took place near North St. and Richmond Ave. Tuesday, April 6.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, police responded to the scene around 2:35 p.m. Tuesday and located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police learned that the victim and 39-year-old Latisha S. Bailey were having an altercation at the scene. When the man tried to drive away, Bailey fired a gun into the car.

Bailey was brought in for questioning Wednesday, April 7, and arrested for Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

Bailey has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.