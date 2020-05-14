Arrest made in Norwood vandalism, three teens booked at JDC

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three teens are booked at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for their involvement in the vandalism of Norwood Primary School over the past two weeks.

The Peoria County Sheriff ‘s Office Wednesday night said the three boys, ages 14, 16, and 17, confessed to vandalizing Norwood Primary School. They also confessed to throwing rocks on Interstate 474.

Tuesday night, police were called to the Bellevue school for reported damages to the school’s exterior. According to the report, three suspects climbed a fence, and spray painted the windows and walls. Air conditioners were also reported to be tampered with.

The department said the three juveniles are from the Bellevue and Peoria area. They are booked on vehicular endangerment, reckless conduct and criminal damage to property.