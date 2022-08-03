DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest was made in relation to an animal cruelty case in Dunlap.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 39-year-old Nicholas M. Prince turned himself in to detectives Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office was shown a video by the Peoria County Animal Protective Services Monday, that showed a man throwing a dog against a wall and punching the dog numerous times.

Detectives determined the incident happened on July 5, in Dunlap, and identified Price as a suspect.

After he turned himself in, Prince was arrested for animal cruelty and booked into the Peoria County Jail.

“I am proud to say due to the hard work of our deputies and detectives, this individual is in jail.” Sheriff Watkins said. “In this county, if you abuse an animal, you are absolutely going to jail.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the dog is currently doing well, and Peoria County Animal Protective Services is currently involved.