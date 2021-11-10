Arrest made in Peoria hit-and-run crash involving child on bike

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have found and arrested a suspect who they say is responsible for hospitalizing a child on a bicycle during a hit-and-run crash.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth said the crash happened on NE Glen Oak Avenue near NE Starr Terrace shortly after 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, 39-year-old Karrie L. Brunswig of Peoria was taken to Peoria County Jail for leaving the scene of an accident with injury/death, failing to give aid or information, failing to report an accident, having a revoked driver’s license, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, having no insurance and having an expired registration plate.

Brunswig has a laundry list of traffic charges and is facing a meth felony charge from three months ago.

Just two months ago, she was charged with transporting/carrying alcohol in a car she was driving.

Roth said the child hurt in the hit-and-run is still in serious condition.

The Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office will be sent the case for review.