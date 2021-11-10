Arrest made in Peoria hit-and-run crash involving child on bike

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have found and arrested a suspect who they say is responsible for hospitalizing a child on a bicycle during a hit-and-run crash.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth said the crash happened on NE Glen Oak Avenue near NE Starr Terrace shortly after 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, 39-year-old Karrie L. Brunswig of Peoria was taken to Peoria County Jail for leaving the scene of an accident with injury/death, failing to give aid or information, failing to report an accident, having a revoked driver’s license, failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, having no insurance and having an expired registration plate.

Brunswig has a laundry list of traffic charges and is facing a meth felony charge from three months ago.
Just two months ago, she was charged with transporting/carrying alcohol in a car she was driving.

Roth said the child hurt in the hit-and-run is still in serious condition.

The Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office will be sent the case for review.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

