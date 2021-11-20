Arrest made in recent vehicular vandalism spree

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have made an arrest after over 20 cars had their tires slashed at multiple locations in downtown Peoria Wednesday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, 28-year-old Kierra S. Lymon was identified as a suspect after police recovered video evidence related to the incident.

Officers located Lymon and took her into custody Saturday morning. Lymon has been arrested for 30 counts of felony criminal damage to property and a single count of criminal damage to state-supported property.

Lymon also had an active arrest warrant that was issued in McLean County.

Lymon has been transported to the Peoria County jail.