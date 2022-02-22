PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made an arrest in relation to a business burglary that occurred near W. Main and N. Ellis Street on Feb. 10.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers received a tip about 43-year-old Edmund Miera’s whereabouts at approximately 4:19 a.m.

Police located and arrested Miera near John Gwynn Jr. Avenue and William Kumpf Boulevard. He was then transported to the Peoria Police station to be interviewed.

Miera was arrested for 23 counts of business burglary, one count of motor vehicle theft, and two outstanding warrants. He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521, Tip411, 309-673-9000.