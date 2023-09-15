PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Beardstown woman is in the Fulton County Jail on Friday after being arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing of an Ipava man last month.

Kelly N. Bradbury, 42, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Donald N. Danner who was found dead at his home in the 11000 block of North County Highway 2.

According to an information filed in Fulton County Circuit Court, Bradbury allegedly killed Danner on July 31. The charge alleges she stabbed Danner “multiple times with a knife.”

Deputies were called to the residence at approximately 2 p.m. Aug. 5, and located a deceased man who was later identified as Danner by Fulton County Coroner Austin Rhodes.

According to a Facebook post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing but the office believes Danner’s death was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community.

Bradbury is being held on $2 million bond. If convicted, she faces at least 20 years and possibly up to 60 years behind bars.