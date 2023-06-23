BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane announced the arrest in the murder of a man earlier this year.

Lane said in a news release that agents with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Desmond Sterling on Wednesday in Chicago.

The 23-year-old Sterling was charged earlier this year with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Kiejoun Watts. Sterling is currently being held in the McLean County Jail on $2 million bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Hanner at (309) 888-5063.

On Feb. 20, 2023, Watts’ body was found near Victory Church in Bloomington. He was found after reports of unusual activity in the area that night.