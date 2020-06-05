Peoria Police have made an arrest in Wednesday night stabbing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have made an arrest in relation to a Wednesday night stabbing.

Peoria Police were looking for a suspect after a person had an altercation with a male which led to a car crashing into a pole on the corner of Shelly and Antoinette. The Driver then drove the male to the 500 block of Jefferson where he was found with a stab wound by authorities and brought to the hospital.

48-year-old William L Force turned himself into the East Peoria Police and was transferred to the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed.

Force has been arrested for aggravated battery and was transported to the Peoria County Jail Wednesday night.

Peoria Police say the investigation is ongoing.

