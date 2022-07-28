GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest warrant has been issued for Asheem Monte Afutu in connection with the deadly shooting of Gregory Tucker.

Galesburg police responded to a call of shots fired at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, July 24, at the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Evidence indicated that a shooting had occured.

Officers responding were advised of a male subject arriving at OSF St. Mary’s Hospital by private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The male, identified as 33-year-old Gregory Tucker, was Life Flighted to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting was investigated by the Galesburg Police Department along with the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division and the Knox County State’s Attorney.

On Wednesday, July 27, an arrest warrant for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm was issued for 33-year-old Asheem Monte Afutu.

At this time the investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Galesburg Police Department (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers (309) 344-0044 / 1-888-266-0044 or text a tip – text the word “Galesburg” + your tip to 274637.