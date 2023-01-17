GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Police Department and the Knox County State’s Attorney’s office have issued a warrant for a suspect in an attempted murder case.

The warrant is for John S. Thurman, 31, for attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm for an incident that occurred on Monday, Jan. 16 at approximately 5 a.m. in which an 18-year-old male was shot in the stomach.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Blaine Avenue in Galesburg early Monday morning, where they found the teen with a single gunshot wound to his stomach. They conducted an investigation to gather evidence, and subsequently issued a warrant for Thurman’s arrest.

The teenage victim is currently being treated at a local hospital. Additional charges against Thurman are pending.