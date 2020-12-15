Arrests made in multi-county burglary ring

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men allegedly involved in a multi-county burglary ring are in custody in Woodford County.

Otis Harrell, 40, and Clifford Branham, 52, were arrested Saturday, and each charged with one count of burglary.

The Woodford County Sheriff said Harrell and Branham are key actors in a burglary spree that has spanned several months in Marshall, Tazewell, and Woodford Counties.

Other departments that assisted with the arrests include the Washington Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department, Multi County Narcotics Enforcement Group (PMEG) and the East Peoria Police Department.

Police are still searching for other suspects involved.

