PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A man is in custody after being charged with three counts of armed robbery.

Peoria Police said Gentry Maxsion, 30, is accused of robbing two Dollar Generals and a Family Dollar between Feb. 2 and Feb. 8. In all three incidents, police said Maxison was armed with a knife, demanded money then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.