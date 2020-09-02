Arson arrest made in connection to Route 91 house fire

PEORIA COUNTY (WMBD) — A resident of a home that was engulfed in flames Wednesday morning just north of Peoria has been arrested for allegedly setting the fire.
41-year-old Justin Haliburton was taken into custody after it was determined it was probable he lit the fire at 9619 N. Route 91 shortly after 8:00 a.m, according to Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell.
Peoria Police and county deputies found Halliburton walking down the driveway of the home and arrested him after what the Sheriff calls a thorough investigation determined the fire had been intentionally set. It was also determined Halliburton was home alone at the time the fire broke out.
Crews from Peoria, Brimfield, Dunlap, Chillicothe, and Princeville-Akron fire departments all responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.
The Illinois State Fire Marshall has been brought in to help with the investigation.
