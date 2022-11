PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina.

Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations.

The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first female firefighter, said Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger. The male dog does not have a name yet.

Both dogs were purchased using private donations.