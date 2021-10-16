Arson fire strikes previously burned home in Peoria Saturday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in the 800 block of S. Greenlawn suffered $80,000 in damage Saturday morning.

Peoria Firefighters responded to the home just before 6:15 a.m. and found the back of the home fully engulfed in flames. There was a fire at the same home, located between Western Avenue and Blaine Street, three days before.

A fire investigator on the scene determined the cause of the fire was arson. Emergency demolition was ordered and has since been completed, according to a press release.

Photo courtesy of the Peoria Fire Department

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.