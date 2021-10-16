Arson fire strikes previously burned home in Peoria Saturday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A home in the 800 block of S. Greenlawn suffered $80,000 in damage Saturday morning.

Peoria Firefighters responded to the home just before 6:15 a.m. and found the back of the home fully engulfed in flames. There was a fire at the same home, located between Western Avenue and Blaine Street, three days before.

A fire investigator on the scene determined the cause of the fire was arson. Emergency demolition was ordered and has since been completed, according to a press release.

May be an image of standing, fire and outdoors
Photo courtesy of the Peoria Fire Department

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News