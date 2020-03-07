Arson injures Peoria Firefighter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria Firefighter sustained non-life threating injuries during a Saturday morning house fire.

Just before 9 a.m., crews responded to a house fire at 1001 W. Adrian G. Hinton Jr. Ave. Upon arrival, they found a 1 1/2 story home inflames on the inside and outside of the home.

One firefighter was transported to OSF for evaluation of an injury. The cause of his injury is unknown at this time but officials said it is non-life threatening.

Officials said the home was supposedly abandoned, but neighbors told first responders on the scene that homeless people lived in the building. Crews said their no occupants in the home upon arrival.

After two hours of extinguishing the building, it was determined the cause of the fire was arson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Top Videos

Gimme Shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gimme Shelter"

lift assist charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "lift assist charge"

children's author

Thumbnail for the video titled "children's author"

Gimme Shelter 2020 Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gimme Shelter 2020 Preview"

Prepping for Daylight Saving Time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepping for Daylight Saving Time"

Morton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morton"
More Local News

Latest Local News

More Local News