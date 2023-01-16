PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria.

The Peoria Fire Department says the fire broke out at 11:32 P.M. Sunday. Crews arrived to find the one-story building with fire and smoke seen from a front window. Firefighters quickly entered the building. While some extinguished the fire, additional crews searched the building for anyone inside and looked for any other fires. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Paramedics took one firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries.

Arson investigators are working on learning how the fire started and who is responsible. The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.