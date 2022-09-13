Photos from the fire in the 1600 block of W. Lincoln Ave.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department announced Tuesday that they are treating two house fires that occurred within minutes of each other Monday night as arson.

At approximately 8:35 p.m. Monday, the Peoria Fire Department was dispatched to a structure house fire located at 1615 W. Lincoln Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found the back of the residence fully engulfed in flames. The building was demolished as a result.

At 8:39 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to another structure house fire located on the 1500 block of S. Eason Ave. When companies arrived, the backside of the house was fully engulfed. All occupants from the residence were evacuated.

The fire department is treating both of these fires as arson, and both incidents remain under investigation.

If you have any information pertaining to these incidents, please call the lead Arson Investigator, Josh Harris, at 309-494-8726.