PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arson investigation is now underway after a home caught fire two times in two weeks.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of W. Garden St. and S. Madison Park Terrace for smoke coming from the back of a home.

Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming out of the front door, a window, the eaves, and the back of the home.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames, while also working to protect a nearby home, that did suffer exterior damages.

The home the fire originated from was vacant and all utilities were already turned off.

This is the second time the fire department has responded to a fire at this residence, with the first happening on July 24, 2022.

A fire investigator was called to the scene, and the cause was determined to be arson. Code enforcement was also notified and the home is set to be demolished.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with an injury and has been released.