GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a house fire near Cherry and Mary Streets Sunday.

According to a Galesburg fire press release, three stations responded to the fire at 11:49 p.m. Sunday night. Upon arrival, crews located a heavy fire that had engulfed a covered porch and was spreading into the home.

Crews made an initial attack from the exterior before making an attack from the inside and extinguished the fire.

The four human occupants of the house were awoken by fire alarms and escaped the house prior to fire crews arriving on the scene.

Fire crews located the family cat in the smoke-filled home, but despite efforts to resuscitate the cat, it succumbed to its injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire to be intentional.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damages. The investigation is ongoing.